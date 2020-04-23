0.88 cents gas per gallon? How the weekly turmoil in the oil futures market unfolds with pumps

Subscribe to Outbreak. Articles about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on your global business are organized daily and delivered to your inbox for free.

This week, crude oil prices-a resource so valuable that the nation would fight for them-were below $ 0 for the first time in history.

On Monday, the WTI contract reached a record low of $ 39 / barrel. It has since recovered to about $ 18 / barrel at noon on Thursday, but is still well below the February level of about $ 50 / barrel.

It all comes down to supply and demand. And even if you don’t have people to commute to work or fly, you don’t need much oil or gas.

Here are some answers to the most common questions about unprecedented oil price spikes.

How will the price of crude oil become negative?

The world economy is in low demand for crude oil, so there is plenty of room to store it. Traders buy WTI. This is an abbreviation for “West Texas Intermediate” and is a crude oil grade used as a global benchmark. In the future, future contracts will be concluded without the ability or means to actually take ownership of crude oil. Even the average Joe can buy these contracts — you will want to sell before you are obliged to deliver crude oil. However, with limited oil storage capacity and a delivery date close to the May contract, these traders couldn’t find a buyer, or couldn’t physically store the oil, so they started to lose on Monday. .

“There will be fewer paper traders and more physical traders,” says Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

What is the contract with a company that has no room to store oil?

There is not much space to store crude oil. Increasing capacity can take years and must meet stringent government regulations. And the world was not prepared for a scenario like a pandemic where hard braking is applied to the global economy.

What if I run out of storage?

“The country will stop production if no one else takes it. When it runs out of storage, it has no other option [other than stopping production],” he said.

In the long run, the balance between supply and demand will be well, but WTI may temporarily turn negative again before that point.

Will the price drop to zero with a pump?

No, gas stations do not intend to pay for gas. But prices will continue to fall. In fact, Gas Buddy told Fortune Tuesday there were six gas stations in Michigan where unleaded gas went at 0.88 cents per gallon.

“We expect prices to continue to fall,” said Devin Gladden, a spokeswoman for AAA. Even if crude oil turns negative again, there are other costs, including transportation and gas station margins to keep pump prices above $ 0. However, the current petrol price is $ 1.97, which could soon be below $ 1.50.

