02.02.2020 is the first palindrome of its kind in over 900 years

We don't need Punxsutawney Phil to tell us that Sunday will be an incredibly unique day.

February 20, 2020 (February 2, 2020) is the first eight-digit palindrome of its kind since November 11, 2011, Professor Aziz Inan from the University of Portland told the US TODAY Saturday.

Most palindromes only work if you write them in seven or fewer digits – i.e. H. 9-19-19.

The special thing about the Palindrom 02-02-2020 is that it also works internationally. Regardless of whether you enter the date in American order, day / month / year or, as in many other countries, month / day / year, it is the same combination.

There will be no such palindrome for 101 years – 12-12-2121.

