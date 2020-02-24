South Korean actor Song Kang-ho on the crimson carpet in the course of the Oscars arrivals in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California February 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 24 — A single of the stars of Parasite reported yesterday he hoped the film would assist strengthen cultural ties in between Japan and Korea, which have been strained by disputes which include a trade row that ignited in between the Asian neighbours past 12 months.

Actor Music Kang-ho, who in the Oscar-winning movie performs the father of the basement-dwelling Kim spouse and children, claimed he was happy about the warm welcome Japanese enthusiasts had presented Parasite and hoped relations would carry on to make improvements to.

“I hope we can go back again to the early 2000s, and have an interest in every other’s is effective,” Tune told reporters at the Japan National Press Club. “Japan and Korea are near nations and can relate to just about every other’s cultures.”

“Looking at how Parasite has been received even in Japan, I hope we can have a mutual desire in each and every other’s cultures.”

Music did not straight reference present-day relations, but the two international locations have been going by a rocky patch because past yr when a diplomatic row in excess of Japanese compensation for pressured Planet War Two labourers was exacerbated by a trade dispute.

Japanese filmgoers have embraced Parasite considering that it opened in the region on January 10. The film rode its Oscar bounce to the prime of the Japanese box office environment past weekend and has now grow to be the leading-grossing South Korean movie in Japan of all time.

“I’ve appear to Tokyo simply because I want to convey my appreciation for the interest that all the filmgoers have revealed,” the film’s director Bong Joon-ho instructed the same information meeting.

Parasite, a dark social satire about the disparities among prosperous and poor in Seoul, produced record this month by getting to be the to start with foreign-language movie to acquire Hollywood’s leading prize.

The movie, which received the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Movie Festival final yr, also scooped up 3 other Academy Awards including most effective director for Bong, who defeat out Hollywood royalty which include Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. — Reuters