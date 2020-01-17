070 Shake – ‘Modus Vivendi’ rating

Danielle Balbuena’s talent has always served others. After becoming famous as part of the New Jersey-based 070 crew (named after her zip code 07047), she signed on Kanye West’s GOOD Music imprint and became a sought-after artist whose versatility made her the most fascinating member of the label.

Since then she has gained worldwide recognition, especially for her special features in a number of publications from 2018: “Santeria” in “Daytona” by Pusha T; “Not For Radio” on Nas “Nasir”; and best known is that her sung vocals used in Kanye West’s ‘Ghost Town’, which appeared on his eighth album ‘ye’, made her a superstar. After that, she stepped out of the limelight or performed in collaboration with others – albeit usually as a feature. Whether on the Lion King soundtrack or with Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez or DJ Khaled, Balbuena stole the limelight and the fans wanted more, but she never had the space to shine for herself. Now the release of their debut album “Modus Vivendi” sounds like a final statement.

The album, which completely abandons collaborations, consists exclusively of 070 Shake’s mesmerizing hooks and shape-changing vocals. She cemented the 22-year-old as a unique artist and proved to everyone – and maybe even herself – that she only needed her voice to be successful. On “Modus Vivendi” she manages to create a sound that is hymnic and built for festivals and clubs. But within the grooves it is precise. Nothing feels out of place. This project is based on current trends.

Your visceral texts play a prominent role. A constant in Shake’s work are usually dark and clumsy subjects: substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Here she does it twice. But the production on the entire album keeps the darkness at bay.

On Morrow, Shake sings, “I know it’s hard to swallow / I don’t know if I’ll be here tomorrow.” Over sharp, snappy loops, this text becomes – somehow – sun-drenched and optimistic. Dark introspection and infectious hooks and beats dominate the first half of the album. It also helps that Shake is a singer whose reach enables her to instinctively channel the depths needed for emo, gospel, or R&B while maintaining the catchiness of her songs. Take the refrain from “Rocketship”, in which her vocal tradition is completely different from that of the rest of the album and which is so deep that it immediately becomes contagious.

A darker sound starts to take over half of the album. On “The Pines,” Shake Croons, “I have to let go, but I don’t want to go, I want to grow, but nobody will do it for me.” It is an introspective poetry that defines the album. Your voice plays a central role and is superimposed on a drumming bass line and glittering synthesizers. Slings, clapping hands, horn arrangements enter the track and leave it almost immediately.

It is her lyrics and her voice that remain steadfast in “The Pines” and summarize the overall message of “Modus Vivendi”. She wants to draw attention to herself, make sure that she is understood, to find out why she is here. Almost three quarters of the way through the song, the strings kick in and the song comes alive. Shake’s voice barks illegible words over the chorus “the pines / the pines / where the sun never shines” until the song ends dramatically.

This marks the point at which the album shifts from hymnic, festival-ready pop tracks to skeletal, grumpy songs full of heartache and loss on their own axis. As a rapper, she plays through the hypnotic beat of ‘Daydreaming’: With incredibly intimate and playful lyrics, this is emo-rap without the clichés.

Throughout this recording, 070 Shake paints or breaks vivid – and often uncomfortable – images, all on its own terms.

Details:

Release date: January 17th

Record Label: Good music