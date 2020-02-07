$ 1.7 Million Grant Helps Reedley College Expand Vocational Forestry Training Program

REEDLEY, California (KFSN) – As millions of dead and dying trees continue to threaten public safety, CAL FIRE is stepping up its efforts to try to stay one step ahead of the wildfires that burn in our mountains every year by providing funding for students taking the forestry professional training program at Reedley College.

“We praise all the brave men and women who go up there to fight the fires, but if we cut down the dead trees before they catch fire and we clean up the brushwood, we will save them the hassle and the dangers they are set up during the fire season, “says Blake Konczal of the Fresno regional workforce.

On Thursday, leaders of the State Center Community College District announced a partnership with CAL FIRE that will provide nearly $ 1.7 million to students.

Forest program students have been receiving hands-on training for decades now.

According to Reedley College, the school found a job for every student who wanted a job in the field.

The grant will only enhance the program and provide additional training materials for the school.

The $ 1.675 million grant will help provide advanced tree removal certification training to 100 students and expand the program at the community college.

“Now, with the investment in the program and where it is, I know what it needs and I can give them the skills they need so that when they get a job they can start working,” says Adam Hernandez, forest fire instructor.

Longtime instructor Adam Hernandez says the school’s current curriculum shares the same time in the classroom and in the field.

“What we are trying to do and the way I am trying to structure these are the academic concepts in the classroom and then we can come here and apply them and contextualize this training and this academic perspective,” says Hernandez.

Entry-level salaries can pay up to around $ 18 an hour.

The grant should cover the costs of students in the program.

“Right now, we only have two classes to do it. Just more opportunities to learn better skills and more time to come here and practice. It’s just great for everyone,” says Ian Ashby, a student.

With the grant, students will begin training in forest fuel management in the coming weeks.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.