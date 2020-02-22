[1-calendar-year-afterwards:-double-homicide-of-javier-ramirez-cruz,-18,-and-antonio-lopez,-22-remains-unsolved]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A year later and the investigation into the homicides of two Arvin residents remains unsolved. On Feb. 22, 2019 Javier Ramirez Cruz, 18, and Antonio Lopez, 22, have been shot and killed close to the Casa De La Paloma Blanca Flats in Arvin.

Police arrived at the 1300 block of Haven Push where by one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a different guy was taken to Kern Health care Healthcare facility wherever he died

Cruz died from numerous gunshot wounds and Lopez died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Coroner’s Business office.

Our KGET Homicide Tracker reveals that inspite of 2019 acquiring much less homicides than previous many years, Kern County recorded 96 homicides very last calendar year.

17 News contacted the Arvin Law enforcement Office and stated the investigation is ongoing and urged the community to appear forward with facts that could lead to an arrest.

Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble is encouraging the public to use the departments nameless tip line if they worry any type of retaliation for giving facts.

You can get in touch with the Arvin P.D. anonymous idea line at 661-606-6064.