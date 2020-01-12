1 child dead, 1 missing after the wave led the family to sea

Loading...

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore (KOIN) – According to the Oregon State Police, one child has died and another child is still missing after a strong wave hurled a father and two children into the sea on Saturday.

A man was holding his two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, when they were hit by a wave and washed up at sea, the Oregon State Police said. A police officer found that the man was fighting in the water and the girl was further back. According to the OSP, the official was able to save the 7-year-old from the current and the man could also go ashore. The 4-year-old boy is still missing.

The 7-year-old and the man were both immediately taken to the Providence Seaside Hospital. However, OSP said the child was declared dead in the hospital.

The coast guard had a helicopter in the air to search for the missing child near Falcon Cove. However, the crews were forced to suspend their nightly search at around 4:50 p.m. The USCG said its search would continue on Sunday morning.

The police said they expect to announce the man’s name on Sunday.

ON High surf warning was in effect for the day until 8 p.m. Tillamook County’s emergency management team warned of waves reaching 25-30 feet in height. Sneaker waves and rip tides are a serious threat to beachgoers.

LAST STORIES: