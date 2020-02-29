1-dead,-1-hospitalized-after-shooting-in-st.-petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 26-year-old man was shot dead after police said he broke into his girlfriend’s apartment Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. on Fairfield Avenue South, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

After the man broke into the woman’s apartment, police said a 48-year-old family friend confronted him.

The police department said shots were fired and the 26-year-old died at the scene. The older man reportedly suffered a non-life threatening injury and is recovering in the hospital.

Two woman and a child who were in the apartment at the time were not injured.

