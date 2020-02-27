1 dead, 1 injured following crash in Pasco County

By
Nellie McDonald
-
DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly crash on U.S. 301 in Dade City is under investigation.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the crash happened on U.S. 301 at Ashbrook Road. One person was pronounced dead and another was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert after being ejected from the vehicle.

At this time, the Florida Highway Patrol confirms the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 are closed for the investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

