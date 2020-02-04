1 dead, 5 injured in shooting on Greyhound bus in California – Boston Herald

By STEFANIE DAZIO

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A man cursing and mutually inconsistent, opened fire aboard a crowded Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one person and injuring five others in a seemingly random attack before passengers were killed disarmed, authorities and a witness said.

The driver of the bus from Los Angeles to San Francisco drove on the shoulder, where some on board led the murderer of the vehicle and he was quickly taken into custody, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said. The driver continued to the next turn while passengers provided first aid to the injured, he said.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, the authorities said. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known and there were no indications that the shooter knew any of the victims, Pennings said. He said that various ammunition magazines were discovered together with the gun.

The bus was on Interstate 5 near the small mountain community of Lebec, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, when the passenger started firing a semi-automatic gun shortly before 1:30 am. , including 6 and 8 year old children, who were not injured.

The dead passenger was identified as a 51-year-old female from Colombia.

A 45-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were taken into critical condition, a 39-year-old woman had serious injuries, a 49-year-old man had moderate injuries, and a 50-year-old woman had minor injuries, Pennings said.

The remaining passengers were later driven away by family members or went on a different bus to Northern California.

Passenger Mark Grabban, 29, told The Associated Press that the shooter had stabbed his leg in the aisle and muttered inconsistently to himself.

“He just said weird things like” you don’t know me that way, “” wait until we get to the station, “” away from the guy in the striped shirt, “Grabban said in a series of Instagram posts.

Suddenly the man began to curse and shoot, Grabban said. Grabban hid under the seat in front of him. He said the shooter seemed to fire eight or nine shots that “seemed to last forever.”

“I thought I was shot because I felt a stream of heat on the back of my head as I went down,” he said. “But I think I just hit my head on the chair when I went to the floor.”

Then the silence fell. The injured passengers began to groan and others panicked.

Pennings called the actions of the driver and passengers who disarmed the shooter heroic but did not provide immediate details.

Passengers told Grabban that someone had wrestled the gun from the shooter, but he did not witness it, he said.

The driver had pulled himself to the edge of the road, but it was dark outside and they couldn’t see what the shooter did after getting off the bus. Grabban said that the driver of the stopped vehicle asked via the loudspeaker if someone had been injured and did not drive away immediately. “Everyone shouted at him to drive away,” Grabban said.

The driver finally pulled away, left the shooter on the roadside and stopped at a gas station at the next turn.

Grabban, sitting in the back of the bus with his girlfriend, had picked up the empty magazine clip from the gun and handed it to the driver. A casing landed on Grabban’s lap and he saw a bullet hole in the floor next to him.

“I saw the blood on the floor of the aisle,” Grabban told NBC News. “I looked at the woman on the left and she didn’t respond, didn’t move or something. She was lifeless.”

Authorities were investigating whether a video camera on board the vehicle caught the attack while the bus was at the top of the Tejon Pass. It rises to a height of more than 4,100 feet (1,250 meters) in Lebec.

Greyhound prohibits passengers from taking weapons, explosives or hazardous chemicals on board their buses or in their luggage, according to the website. The company refused to answer additional questions about the security of its buses.