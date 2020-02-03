1 dead, 5 injured in shooting on Greyhound bus in California – Boston Herald

By STEFANIE DAZIO

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A man cursing and mutually inconsistent, opened fire aboard a crowded Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one passenger and injuring five others in a seemingly random attack, authorities said and a witness.

The driver of the bus from Los Angeles to San Francisco rode on the shoulder of the highway and the killer got out, but was quickly detained without incident, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known and there were no indications that the shooter knew any of the victims, Pennings said. He said several ammunition magazines were discovered along with the gun that was left on the bus.

The bus was on Interstate 5 near the small mountainous community of Lebec, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, when the passenger started firing a semi-automatic gun shortly before 1:30 am. , including 6 and 8 year old children, who were not injured.

The dead passenger was identified as a 51-year-old female from Colombia. Two victims were hospitalized with serious injury, Pennings said.

Passenger Mark Grabban, 29, told NBC News that the shooter spoke “inconsistent” when he boarded the bus in Los Angeles and argued with someone who had asked him to be quiet.

“He muttered things,” Wait until we get to the station, “Grabban said.

Grabban said he heard the shooter – a tall, massive figure, he remembered – cursing his weapon and firing with eight or nine shots. The driver initially thought the shots were the sound of an engine problem, the passenger said.

“I ducked to the floor right under the seat. I went to my girlfriend and tried to lay her head down, “Grabban said, adding that the shooter was pointing to the back of the bus where he was sitting. “I just waited for the next shot. I assumed that I would be shot. “

A housing landed on Grabban’s lap, he said.

“I saw the blood on the floor of the aisle,” Grabban said. I looked at the woman on the left, and she didn’t respond, didn’t move or anything. She was lifeless. “

Pennings said the driver immediately pulled over to the right shoulder and somehow succeeded in “forcing the suspect off the bus.” But Grabban told The Associated Press via Instagram that the shooter panicked and the bus fled from itself, and the driver did not immediately pull away, although passengers shouted that he had to leave.

The driver drove on to the next turn and entered the parking lot of a gas station. “His actions were very appropriate and one could say heroic,” Pennings said.

Highway patrol found the suspect a few minutes later. No immediate charges were brought against the man whose name was not released.

Authorities were investigating whether a video camera on board the vehicle recorded the attack, which happened when the bus was at the top of the Tejon Pass. It rises to a height of more than 4,100 feet (1,250 meters) in Lebec.

Greyhound prohibits passengers from taking weapons, explosives or hazardous chemicals on board their buses or in their luggage, according to the website. The company refused to answer additional questions about the security of its buses.