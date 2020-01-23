1 dead, 7 critically injured after shootings in downtown Seattle, police say

SEATTLE, Washington – A gunman opened fire in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening, killing one person and injuring seven others, authorities said.

Seattle fire chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls around 5 p.m. Wednesday of several gunshot victims. One person was found dead in a busy downtown area and five others were taken to a hospital in Seattle, he said.

The Seattle Times reported later Wednesday evening that police said seven people were being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds.

Officers investigate a shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled and the police are looking for him. Officers and doctors provide first aid to the injured. More information to come.

Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said a woman was in critical condition, a man was in serious condition and five other men were in satisfactory condition with gunshot wounds to the legs, chest , buttocks and abdomen.

Police chief Carmen Best said that what they believed to be an isolated suspect had fled and that the police were looking for him. Several police units, including homicide and gang units, are on the scene, she said.

Tyler Parsons was working at the registry inside the nearby Victrola Coffee Shop when the shooting took place, the Seattle Times reported. He didn’t hear any shots – they play loud music in the store, said Parsons – but the customers started to fall to the ground.

People were running behind the register, taking cover. He shoved five or six customers inside a rear storage area with a colleague.

He waited a few minutes before leaving. Parsons entered the building lobby and saw two victims: one outside, lying in front of the building, visibly injured but alive and on the move. The second was inside the hall, against the security desk, with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He whispered, “I think I got shot, I think I got shot,” said Parsons.

Samantha Cook, 40, of Edmonds, said she was filling out her public transit card at Westlake Station when she heard the gunshots.

“I was on the first set of escalators,” said Cook. “There were a lot of shots that started to explode – maybe 10 or 11. It was just a quick shot.”

The scene was chaotic, she said.

This is the third shoot of downtown Seattle in two days. Police found a gunshot man in a mall staircase on Tuesday afternoon, who later died in hospital. Police shot dead someone in another area of ​​downtown Seattle on Wednesday.

