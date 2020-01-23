1 dead, 7 injured in downtown Seattle shooting – KGET 17

by: LISA BAUMANN, Associated Press

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 / 6:40 PM PST / Updated: Jan 22, 2020 / 8:53 PM PST

Police attend one of several gunshot victims on Wednesday January 22, 2020 in Seattle after an gunman opened fire in the busy downtown area. (David Silver via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) – Several people opened fire at a McDonald’s in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the Wednesday night ride, killing one person and injuring seven others, police said.

Seattle fire chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls from several gunshot victims around 5 p.m. One person was found dead and five others were taken to the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle by firefighters and medical personnel, he said.

The deceased was a woman between the ages of 40 and 50, fire officials told the Seattle Times.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg and fire officials said Wednesday that a total of seven people were being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds. A woman of approximately 55 was in critical condition, a 9-year-old child was in serious condition and five men were in satisfactory condition.

Police chief Carmen Best said on video of the scene that several people had shot with guns after an argument outside a McDonald’s. Police, including homicides and gangs, were investigating, she said. No arrests have been made.

Samantha Cook, 40, said she was filling out her public transit card at a nearby station when she heard gunshots. “I was on the first set of escalators,” Cook told the newspaper. “There were a lot of shots that started to explode – maybe 10 or 11. It was just a quick shot.”

Tyler Parsons told The Times that he was working near the stage when he saw people fall to the ground. People hid behind the register where he worked. “It’s terrifying, it’s so close,” he said.

This is the third shoot of downtown Seattle in two days. Police found a gunshot man on a stairwell in the mall on Tuesday and died later in hospital. Police shot dead someone in another area of ​​downtown Seattle on Wednesday.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement that he was “horrified and dismayed to hear about the Seattle shooting tonight. We mourn the death of an individual confirmed in the shooting and wish a full and speedy recovery to those who have been injured. “