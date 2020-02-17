[1 dead, a different seriously wounded following the Street Racing accident in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worthy of]

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One particular individual died and another was hurt after a street racing accident in Pleasant Grove on Sunday early morning.

Police said that at around 5: 11 am on February 16, a black Chevy Camaro 2010 and a gray Chevy Camaro 2016 were working at a “high speed,quot south of 500 S. Masters Dr. when a person of them He hit and killed a 45-calendar year-previous Dallas gentleman.

The sufferer, Kendrick Lyons, was hoping to cross Masters Drive in a silver Nissan Sentra 2017 when the driver of the black Camaro strike Lyons, which created him change counterclockwise and strike the median sidewalk in which he was ejected and thrown as a result of three lanes and In a entrance yard.

Kendrick Lyons

The Lyons Nissan ongoing to spin numerous a lot more moments and caught fire when it stopped on the correct and center lanes of 500 N. Masters Dr.

The driver of the Black Camero, who is reported to be a 23-calendar year-aged Hispanic person, ongoing a very little over and above Lyons’ automobile in advance of achieving the sidewalk. Authorities stated he was transported to a nearby clinic with “major interior bodily harm,quot, and that his name will not be uncovered at this time.

On the other hand, the driver of the gray Camaro was discovered as Alejandro Valdez, 27. He remained on the scene and became officers.

The two drivers will be accused of managing resulting in demise.