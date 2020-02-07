1 dead and 5 injured after fire broke out in Mid-City hotel

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – One person is dead and at least five others injured after a fire broke out in a Mid-City hotel early Friday morning, officials said.

Teams responded to 8686 Venice Blvd. around 2 a.m. when the two floors of the hotel were burning, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Once the crews arrived, they encountered heavy fire on the first floor and smoke on the second. Firefighters encountered residents who were trying to escape, even breaking windows to exit.

One person died and two people – a man and a woman – were in serious condition, officials said. A fourth victim was injured as critical and two others were slightly injured.

About 105 firefighters responded to the fire.

The firefighters put out the flames in about 39 minutes.

It was not immediately known how the fire started. Arson units are investigating and Los Angeles police will assist.

No firefighter was injured.

