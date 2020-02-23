[1-dead,-five-hospitalized-immediately-after-crash-sends-car-into-tampa-canal]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has died and five people today have been hospitalized after a crash induced a car or truck to go into a Tampa canal.

In accordance to Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-12 months-aged specific was driving eastbound on Adamo Push in the inside of lane east of Orient Road. A second car pushed by 58-calendar year-previous Kenneth Donaldson and a 3rd auto pushed by 22-12 months-aged Emily Aronna ended up driving westbound on Adamo Push in the outdoors lane.

For unfamiliar causes, troopers say the 43-calendar year-aged driver crossed the center grass median, began touring eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided with the exterior concrete barrier wall. The driver was then redirected back into the journey lanes and collided initial nearly head-on with Donaldson’s auto, according to troopers.

A crash report from FHP stated right after colliding with Donaldson, the 43-12 months-outdated driver’s auto became airborne ahead of colliding with Aronna. After colliding with Aronna, the 43-yr-old’s vehicle continued being airborne and went off the bridge spanning the Tampa Bypass Canal, getting into the canal and turned thoroughly submerged, in accordance to the report.

Troopers say the 43-calendar year-aged endured lethal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Donaldson and his 3 passengers, a 10-, 12- and 16-year-old, as properly as Aronna had been all taken to Tampa Basic Clinic for slight injuries, in accordance to FHP.

As of 9: 40 PM, all lanes of Adamo Generate have reopened.

*Editor’s Note: This write-up earlier mentioned two vehicles had been involved in the crash. That has been transformed to a few motor vehicles, in accordance to FHP. Original studies from Hillsborough County Fireplace Rescue stated 1 individual was pulled out of the drinking water, was wonderful and taken to a regional hospital, having said that, FHP studies point out only a person man or woman was in the drinking water and is deceased.*

