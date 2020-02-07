1 death after a fire at the Mid-City hotel, a firefighter and 5 others injured

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – One person was killed and six others, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire that broke out in a Mid-City hotel early Friday morning, officials said.

Teams responded to 8686 Venice Blvd. at around 2 a.m. because the two floors of the hotel were burning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Once the crews arrived, they encountered heavy fire on the first floor and smoke on the second. Firefighters saw residents attempting to escape, with even broken windows to exit.

“The outside of my door was in flames. As soon as I opened it, literally ‘poof!’ Flames entered my face, “said Jemal Faruki, who jumped out of the window.

A man died and two people – a man and a woman – were initially in serious condition, officials said. The conditions of these two survivors were later improved to become serious.

Two other men were respectively in critical and fair condition, according to the LAFD.

About 105 firefighters responded to the fire, including one who was assessed for a non-fatal respiratory problem.

The firefighters put out the flames in about 39 minutes.

It was not immediately known how the fire started. Arson units are investigating and Los Angeles police will assist.

No firefighter was injured.

