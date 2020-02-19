[1-firefighter-killed,-1-missing-right-after-fire-at-central-california-library]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — Just one Porterville City firefighter has been killed and another firefighter is “unaccounted for” while battling flames at the Porterville City library.

The to start with get in touch with arrived in at 4: 14 p.m., and the 2nd arrived in at four: 17 p.m.

There are 16 pieces of firefighting gear at the scene.

More than 50 firefighters from a number of departments, such as CAL Fireplace and city and county crews, are working to battle the flames.

Witnesses mentioned they observed persons fleeing the library. The building seems to be heavily destroyed.

The Porterville Law enforcement Office is working with hearth officers to establish if this fireplace was deliberately established and if so, what expenses the suspect/s will be searching at.

This story is creating. You should stay with Motion Information for extra updates..