1 grownup, 3 small children arrested for car theft in the Laurelwood community of San Mateo – Up Information Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Facts SF) – A 19-year-outdated man from southern San Francisco and a few young children were arrested for a series of auto thefts in the San Mateo Laurelwood neighborhood, authorities reported Monday.

San Mateo police reported Daniel Mora Méndez was arrested for theft in the 2nd diploma, conspiracy to dedicate crimes, possession of stolen residence and possession of theft instruments.

%MINIFYHTML29681932d9c84c3b36cdc7a035c6b65913% %MINIFYHTML29681932d9c84c3b36cdc7a035c6b65914%

Authorities also arrested a 17-calendar year-outdated and two 16-yr-aged boy, all from southern San Francisco, for a assortment of expenses linked to second-degree theft and possession of stolen house charges.

%MINIFYHTML29681932d9c84c3b36cdc7a035c6b65915%

%MINIFYHTML29681932d9c84c3b36cdc7a035c6b65916%

Investigators claimed officers were being sent to an apartment intricate in block 1300 of W Hillsdale Blvd. about a car or truck theft in development at 12: 30 a.m. of Monday. The individual who named 911 provided a description of the young people and advised law enforcement they were being driving in a silver Ford sedan.

A staff of officers saturated the neighborhood and observed suspects who matched the description driving close to W. Hillsdale Blvd. and Clearview Dr. The car or truck was stopped and the four adult men ended up arrested. It was discovered that they possessed stolen merchandise from nearby motor vehicles and blows from home windows.

Méndez was admitted to the main jail of San Mateo County. The three suspect small children ended up admitted to the Hillcrest Youth Hall in San Mateo County.

San Mateo police were being actively performing on the investigation and have alerted neighboring jurisdictions about their felony exercise. Any individual with further information and facts and / or safety materials ought to make contact with SMPD at (650) 522-7200.