[1-hospitalized-after-tampa-house-fire]

TAMPA (WFLA) – Fire crews are on scene of a house fire along East 23rd Avenue in Tampa tonight that left three people injured.
When firefighters arrived, they say the home was completely covered in flames with live power lines on the ground.
Three people were inside the home, two escaped with minor injuries while a third person was found inside the home and transported to a local hospital.
The fire is under investigation.
