1-hurt-immediately-after-metra-up-nw-coach-hits-motor-vehicle-in-arlington-heights

A driver was taken to a medical center Monday following a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest coach struck a auto in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, halting trains in the two instructions.

Metra UP-NW coach #642 strike a auto about 11: 23 a.m. at Arlington Heights Street, just south of the Arlington Heights station, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

The automobile was pushed down the tracks, and trains are at this time halted, Reile stated.

Arlington Heights police stated the driver went around the crossing gates and was struck. The female driver was taken to a clinic with accidents that had been not life-threatening.

It is unclear how long the hold off will final.