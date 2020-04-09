1 In 10 cases without treatment according to COVID-19 the prevalence of accidents continues

The wonders of non-violence continue in the top 10 Americans who find themselves without a cure for coronavirus. More than 66 million nonprofits were created last week, a slight jump from 6.8 million claims a week earlier, according to the Eighth Report.

The unemployment rate for the week ending March 28 was 5.1%, an increase of 3 percent from the week. The week of March 28 also marked a historic turnaround, since 1948 for lack of workers with 7.4 million job seekers, an increase of 4.3 million from the week of administration.

“Within three weeks, COVID-19 became a problem when it became unbearable to its partners and stakeholders. The Century Foundation and one of the reviewers’ experts doing nothing without saying.

“Now, the staff and the community are waiting to see if we can respond to the social and economic crisis in a better way than ever before.” and the flow of jobs, “he continued.

According to AP News, more than 20 million Americans lose their jobs this month alone, bringing the total number of disabilities to finding a job in skyrocketing. Sources have said that millions of workers are thought to be in the wrong place on orders to vacate sites up to 48 locations today.

The states of California, New York, Florida, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and New Jersey saw the highest level of industry scientists for the week ending March 28.. ^ E Ha yM.

“Until further assistance is available, Americans will be forced to rely on the same system of things as before,” Stettner said. “Indeed, while many of the unknowns we see are embedded in state-of-the-art UI systems, staff are beginning to come to the aid of their own.

“This report shows that the unemployment rate rose from 1.8 million on March 14 to 7.5 million on March 28. In other words, 10 million workers made aid in the two weeks As of March 28, 53% had received requests for bids, ”he added.

Although the CARES market is designed to benefit workers, it may not. Diane Swonk, an economist at Grant Thornton and a consultant for the Federal Reserve, said America needs to do more.

These are important decisions that need to be made immediately – it is impossible to continue making a move.

Can’t sit back and sit back and let the other shoes fall. What we do need to know is that we know it will open again but it will be slow and kind. Must be brace / prep

– Diane Swonk (@DianeSwonk) April 9, 2020

In a tweet on Thursday morning, he said, “The community needs to multitask – it needs to start thinking about the best tools for working for underserved workers. How about EVERYTHING? Shopping, sightseeing and how to hit it. “

He also said, “There are big decisions that make the brain run faster – it can’t keep up with the movement. It can’t sit still and sit back until the next pair of shoes fall off. what we had to find was that we knew it was going to open again but it was slow and kind. It had to be brace / prep. ”

Who doesn’t get the job. Image: Websites

. (tagToTranslate) news coronavirus