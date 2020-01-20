1 inmate after panic disorder at LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Some people have been arrested after a disruption at Los Angeles International Airport caused a brief panic among travelers, officials said.

The detainee had no weapons and no flights were delayed, according to airport officials.

But during the incident, some people reported that the man was jogging in the terminal and shouting that someone else had a gun.

No active shooter at #LAX. Apparently, the guy mentioned “gun” and everyone panicked and headed for the security doors, causing a bolt. I was about 20 feet from the guy who was immediately shot dead. Everything is OK. I have never seen a weapon. pic.twitter.com/XfdGpVnhTa

– Scot Stafford (@ scotstafford09) January 20, 2020

Some travelers sought refuge or shelter there during the incident until it was cleared and the police kept the man in custody.

Airport police tweeted, “#LAXPD officers responded to a trespass call at Terminal 6. A subject is in detention and no weapon has been found.”

#LAXPD agents answered a trespass call at terminal 6. A subject is in detention and no weapon has been found.

– LA Airport PD (@LAAirportPD) January 20, 2020

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.