1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Long Beach shooting, suspect in detention

LONG BEACH, California (KABC) – Two people were arrested after a shooting that left a dead woman and a seriously injured man in Long Beach, police said.

Filming was reported around 6.30 p.m. in Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street. Officers from Long Beach were in the area and heard gunshots nearby.

They searched the area and were told that two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the upper body in block 1600 of West 19th Street.

Paramedics arrived and brought the two victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The woman was later declared dead.

Police surrounded a house in the area where the suspect is said to be inside. Local streets were closed and residents had to stay outside the area.

After a barricade that lasted several hours, the suspect surrendered and was placed in police custody. A woman was also taken into police custody, but her connection to the incident was not immediately known.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.