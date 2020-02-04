1 killed, 5 injured in a shooting in a Greyhound bus near Lebec

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The California Highway Patrol said a man opened fire on a Greyhound bus early Monday morning, killing one woman and injuring five others.

This happened near this runaway ramp on I-5 northbound, north of Fort Tejon.

The CHP claims that the passengers acted heroically in disarming the suspect and removing him from the bus.

But it is not known exactly how they intervened.

“The suspect was left on the right shoulder, heading north from Interstate 5, north of Fort Tejon, and the driver drove the bus to the next exit, which is here in Grapevine,” said Sergeant CHP. Brian Pennings.

The bus driver stopped at the Valero gas station on Grapevine Road.

While other passengers provided first aid to the victims, CHP officers found the gunman on the shoulder of the highway and placed him in police custody.

Officials said his weapon, a 9-millimeter handgun, was left inside the bus.

“In addition to the handgun, I can also tell you that there were also several other magazines that were found with the handgun,” said Pennings.

The bus left Los Angeles at 11:30 p.m. Sunday and was on its way to San Francisco, with scheduled stops at Avenal and Oakland along the way.

Dozens of passengers were on board at the time of filming, including two children who were not injured.

In a statement, Greyhound said:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone and everyone in the family affected by the incident today.”

The CHP says they have nothing to prove that the suspect knew one of the victims or other passengers.

“There is no evidence to indicate that there was terrorism or anything like that,” said Pennings. “We are still trying to establish a pattern.”

After the witnesses made statements to the authorities, they were free to leave.

The CHP says that some have been picked up by family members.

Others continued their journey Monday afternoon by taking another Greyhound bus.

CHP says they also had a bus search by a dog bomb, but the dog found nothing else inside the bus.

