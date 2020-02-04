1 killed and 5 injured when vehicle hits high school students in Moore, Oklahoma

MOORE, Okla. – One girl was killed and five others injured, including three seriously, when a motorist mourning the road death of her 29-year-old son crashed into a high-school cross-country team while they were running . Monday on a street outside their Oklahoma City suburban school, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after the classes closed at 3 p.m. Monday at Moore High School, and the group of students was training along busy North Eastern Avenue outside the school, police spokesman Jeremy Lewis said.

School officials identified the student who was killed as Rachel Freeman, a high school student from Moore High.

Max Leroy Townsend, 56, was sentenced to Cleveland County Prison, charged with first degree manslaughter and six counts of refusing to stop and rescue.

A pickup truck driven by Townsend struck a vehicle before knocking over the students, then struck two other cars as it drove away, said Lewis. A witness chased the man three blocks before arresting him, and police arrested him. Police suspect that alcohol was a factor in the incident, he said. Toxicology tests were pending.

Lewis said Townsend’s son Cody Townsend was killed on Sunday in a multiple vehicle accident in Moore.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.