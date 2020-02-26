1-killed,-four-wounded-in-avalon-park-shooting

A female was killed, and four other men and women had been wounded in a taking pictures Tuesday in Avalon Park on the South Aspect.

About five: 20 p.m., two males and a woman acquired out of a automobile at 79th Avenue and Avalon Avenue, Chicago law enforcement mentioned. They looked into the window of a advantage store and unleashed gunfire, hanging 5.

An 18-12 months-previous woman was shot in the neck and pronounced lifeless at the University of Chicago Health care Centre, police said. The Cook dinner County health-related examiner’s place of work has not launched information about her dying.

Yet another female, whose age isn’t regarded was shot in the back and taken to the very same medical center in critical condition, law enforcement mentioned.

A 63-year-previous male had his ailment stabilized at the University of Chicago Health care Heart, law enforcement mentioned. It was not regarded the place he was struck.

A 17-year-aged female was shot in the arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Medical center in excellent affliction, police mentioned. A 19-12 months-old person who was shot in the leg was taken to the exact medical center in fantastic affliction.

The suspects sped off in a white car, law enforcement explained.

Detectives shined their flashlights into the windows of the convenience retailer. Many proof markers had been scattered in the parking large amount in entrance.

Chicago law enforcement spokesman Anthony Guglielmi reported in a tweet that detectives have been on the scene searching digital camera feeds.

Detectives and officers are on scene gathering proof and District problem space analysts are hunting camera feeds just after 5 people had been shot in the 7800 Blk of S Avalon. CPD spokesman Sgt. Rocco Alioto and the media car are en route to offer additional details pic.twitter.com/rw8JlFIaNg — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 26, 2020

