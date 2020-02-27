1 killed in assault with Israeli drones in the Golan Heights: Syrian condition Tv | Israel Information

%MINIFYHTML3cf240b52f1cac9a37c430328f51cebb11%

An Israeli drone has attacked a car outdoors the Syrian village in the occupied Golan Heights, killing a civilian, according to Syrian condition media.

The SANA information agency explained Thursday’s attack took place in Hadr, a village in the province of Quneitra that is in the section of the territory controlled by Syria Israel occupies most of the Golan Heights plateau, captured in a 1967 war.

Additionally:

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SOHR) centered in the United Kingdom, a war observe, explained the murdered gentleman was a member of the “Syrian resistance to free the Golan,quot, without providing even further details.

The governor of Quneitra, Humam Dibyat, identified the murdered particular person as Adel Tawil and claimed he labored at a law enforcement station and was attacked even though returning house from get the job done.

“He was harmless. He was an honorable nationalist,” reported Dibyat, quoted by The Connected Push news company.

There were no instant reviews from the Israeli army.

Israeli attacks

Due to the fact the commencing of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out many incursions versus the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, indicating their purpose was to stop the army existence of Tehran in the war-torn region.

Iran-backed armed groups, led by Hezbollah, now dominate extensive parts in japanese and southern Syria, as perfectly as in many suburbs close to the capital, Damascus.

On Sunday, Israeli fighter jets introduced airstrikes versus suspicious positions of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group around Damascus, killing two of its associates.

SOHR then said that 4 professional-al-Assad fighters, backed by Iran, also died in the attack.

Israel claimed the attacked web pages ended up utilized for “investigate and growth of weapons,quot created in Syria and the besieged Gaza Strip.

It is scarce for Israel to declare this sort of attacks straight.

In mid-January, Damascus accused the Israeli air power of carrying out an attack on the T4 military services airport in central Syria. The identical base has been attacked by Israeli raids various times.

In November, the Israeli army claimed responsibility for a series of air strikes from authorities military services web-sites and Iranian forces that killed 23 people, which includes 16 foreigners, in accordance to the SOHR.