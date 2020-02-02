1 killed in Hammond highway crash

One person was killed on Sunday in a three-vehicle highway accident in northwestern Indiana.

The crash with a semi and two passenger vehicles happened about 2:50 am on I-80/94 at the two-mile marker, Indiana police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that a Toyota Highlander from 2013 was driving “at a high speed” in the far left lane and a Lincoln ended with an end, causing it to catch fire. The Toyota went ahead and hit a 2018 Utility trailer that was pulled by a 2019 international tractor.

The Lincoln driver was declared dead on the spot, the state police said. Two adults, 32 and 44, who were driving the other two vehicles, were admitted to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash happened after a trooper was sent for about 2 hours for a crash of one vehicle on the highway at the 2.2 mile marker, the state police said. A white Chevrolet Camaro 2019 hit the shock absorber, blocking two lanes. The driver, 35-year-old Anthony Van Norris, was detained after refusing to take an alcohol test.

Anthony Van Norris Indiana police

Two other highway accidents occurred at the .7 and .1 mile markers, the state police said. No one was seriously injured in both collisions.