1-killed-in-rv-trailer-fire-in-fresno-county,-deputies-say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — One human being was observed useless inside of of an RV trailer that caught fire right away in Fresno County, in accordance to sheriff’s deputies.

The fireplace broke out just before three: 30 a.m. on Marks Avenue and Huntsman, outside the house of Caruthers.

Deputies quite a few engines have been identified as to the scene, but the RV trailer was promptly wrecked by the flames.

#MarksIncident Firefighters have contained an RV trailer fire on the 10000 block of S Marks, north of the city of Caruthers. Crews arrived on scene to find the RV intensely concerned with fireplace & one person unaccounted for. Hearth is underneath investigation. pic.twitter.com/bAkDdv4nIg — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March five, 2020

Original reports reported an individual was inside the dwelling at the time of the fire. Investigators did not validate if the target discovered within was a resident of the household.

This is a creating tale. Stay with Motion Information for updates.