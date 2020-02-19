[1 lane of westbound Vietnam Veterans Blvd in Hendersonville again open following crash]

Juan Buitrago, The Tennessean Revealed five: 57 a.m. CT Feb. 19, 2020 | Updated six: 36 a.m. CT Feb. 19, 2020

Near

At least just one lane of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard/Point out Street 386 has reopened after a crash involving vehicles.

The Tennessee Freeway Patrol states the crash around New Shackle Island Road in Hendersonville was noted at five: 20 a.m. and it really is not estimated to be cleared until finally seven: 50 p.m.

Eastbound targeted visitors is not influenced.

