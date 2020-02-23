VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) — Visalia Law enforcement responded to a capturing at a seven-Eleven usefulness retail outlet on Walnut and Court Streets.

When officers arrived at the scene all over three: 30 a.m. Sunday early morning, they observed a person suffering from a non-lifetime threatening gunshot wound.

Crisis groups rushed him to the medical center for remedy.

This investigation is ongoing and law enforcement crews used the early early morning hours combing the scene for evidence.

Everyone with info is requested to appear forward to Visalia PD.