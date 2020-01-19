$ 1 million bond for former sailor accused of murder for crime in Madera

MADERA, California (KGPE) – The Sheriff’s Department of Madera Couty has arrested a former navy in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl from Madera County.

Authorities arrested, Codi Slayton, 19, in Oceanside and are now behind bars in Madera County.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation into the death of 16-year-old Joséphine Jimenez had come to an end in December with the help of federal law enforcement.

“During their independent investigation and the NCIS investigators identified the subject which they believed may be related to our case with Miss Jimenez,” said Jay Varney, Madera County sheriff-coroner,

Jimenez, 16, was a junior at Madera High School when she died. His body was found on rural property in southern Madera County in October.

Sheriff Varney said that thanks to their investigation, detectives at the Madera County Sheriff have learned that Slayton may have used social media as an online predator.

“Slayton has used social media applications to generate and maintain communication not only with Josephine but also with young girls across California and possibly other parts of the United States,” said officials.

The sheriff’s office believes that he and Josephine may have known each other before the night of her death.