$ 1 million corvettes trapped in Houston after the fatal warehouse explosion

January 25 (UPI) – The owner of the Houston Corvette Service announced that $ 1 million corvettes were trapped in two buildings that were flattened due to a camp explosion that killed two people across the street were.

Gordon Andrus, the owner of the company, has two buildings opposite the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing explosion site, a plastic manufacturing warehouse where two Watson employees were killed on Friday.

Andrus said his buildings were “flattened”.

“It’s about $ 1 million there in cars right now,” he continued. “We are restoring old Corvettes and they are full of really nice cars.”

Andrus added that he is grateful that no one was in the buildings during the explosion, so no one was injured.

John Watson, the owner of the plastic manufacturing warehouse, told KTRK-TV in Houston that the explosion came from a propylene tank, but Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said the investigators are not yet sure what caused the explosion.

KHOU TV reporter Melissa Correa tweeted Saturday that the police and fire departments are working “around the clock with investigators” to find out the cause of the explosion.

The explosion radiated outward and hit homes and businesses nearby. It was felt for miles in the Texas metropolitan area.

The KHOU TV video shows the damage to Andrus companies near the explosion site.

“We are upset, but we will be ready for another building on Monday,” said Andrus in the video. “We have a body shop and a paint shop. We’ll move down there.”

TMS Auto Repair in a nearby business district was also damaged by the explosion.

Entrepreneurs said they were lucky the explosion didn’t happen when their stores opened.