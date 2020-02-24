[1-person-stabbed-to-dying-and-3-other-individuals-knifed-in-violent-london-weekend]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Observefor facts of your information defense rights Invalid E-mail

London witnessed a violent weekend in which law enforcement released a murder investigation soon after a guy was stabbed in Cricklewood and an additional gentleman continues to be in a vital condition soon after remaining knifed in a double stabbing in Hackney.

The amount of violence may possibly feel reduced when in contrast in opposition to other weekends in London in 2020, but any loss of life or stabbing is 1 as well numerous.

Police are hoping that the public will be able to support in obtaining those that committed these vicious crimes.

Listed here is a roundup of the violence on London’s streets on the weekend.

Friday, February 21

Man stabbed to demise in Cricklewood





Lane closures had been in spot on Cricklewood Broadway

(Impression: David Nathan)



A murder investigation was released next the loss of life of Lennox Nigel Alecendor, with officers interesting for anyone with details to arrive forward.

Law enforcement ended up identified as by London Ambulance Services (LAS) at 06.45am on Friday, February 21 to stories of an wounded gentleman at Anson Road.

At the scene, crisis providers located a 42-12 months-previous guy in the road with a knife wound to the neck.

Inspite of the endeavours of medics, Mr Alecendor was pronounced lifeless at the scene at 7.30am.





Police recognized the victim as Lennox Nigel Alecendor

(Image: Satisfied Law enforcement)



DCI Stancombe said: “This murder took put on a household street as many people today were being waking up and setting up their day.

“My officers are waiting around to take phone calls from anybody who may have heard an altercation and seemed out to witness the incident or who may perhaps have captured any of the events primary up to, throughout, or adhering to the murder on dash cam.

“Every call is taken care of in strictest self confidence and your details could assistance clear away a dangerous prison from your place. Please don’t be reluctant to make the call.”

At this early stage there have been no arrests and officers keep an open thoughts relating to motive.

Detectives are specially keen to listen to from anybody who was possibly strolling or driving in the region of Cricklewood Avenue or Anson Road at the time of the incident and may well have found, or have dash cam footage of a combat having area.

Double stabbing in Hackney

A guy was arrested right after two persons have been stabbed inside of a Hackney house.

The incident on the Kingsmead Estate off Homerton Highway in Hackney still left one girl stabbed in the back again and another stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

A person was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murders of each victims, one of whom is fighting for their lifetime.

Metropolitan Police were being identified as to the scene at 11.19pm on Friday, February 21.

The girl, aged in her 30s, was taken to an East London hospital by paramedics struggling from stab wounds to the back again. Her condition was not daily life threatening.

A 25-yr-aged male also turned up at an East London hospital suffering from many stab wounds to the chest. He was rushed to another East London medical center exactly where his problem continues to be important.

Police arrested a 38-yr-aged guy at an deal with in Dagenham on suspicion of tried murder and grievous bodily hurt. He was taken into custody to an East London police station where by he stays at this time.

The suspect and the victims are considered to be recognized to each individual other.

Central East Command Unit examine are investigating the attack. No other arrests have been built

Sunday, February 23

Guy dealt with for stab wounds in Willesden





The incident took place in the Bertie Road – Strode Road spot

(Graphic: David Nathan)



A gentleman has currently being addressed for stab wounds following a ‘serious incident’ on Sunday (February 23) in Brent.

Metropolitan Police say they were termed to an tackle in Willesden, along with London Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson reported: “We ended up called to Substantial Road, NW10 at 14: 14hrs on Sunday, February 23 adhering to a report of a stabbing.

“Officers and London Ambulance Support attended and a male in his 30s was found struggling a stab personal injury.





Police were termed to High Street on Sunday afternoon

(Impression: David Nathan)



Willesden Police tweeted that they experienced “assisted with a severe incident on Bertie Highway/Strode Highway which is at the moment being investigated by CID.”

They later on included: “A victim was located on Bertie Highway with GBH injuries and has been taken to clinic for treatment.

“The investigation is even now energetic so sadly the information and facts is constrained at this second in time.”

Law enforcement say that no arrests have still been produced in relation to the incident and their enquiries are continuing.

A criminal offense scene remained in position into Sunday evening.