[1-porterville-firefighter-killed,-1-unaccounted-for-in-blaze-at-town-library]

UPDATE (eight: 05 p.m.) — Officers mentioned one Porterville city firefighter has died, and another is unaccounted for as crews labored to set out a blaze at a city library.

Firefighters from Porterville and the Tulare County Fireplace Section responded to the fire at a library at Thurman and Main streets at four: 18 p.m.

Firefighters continue being on scene continuing to set out the blaze.

Kern County Fireplace suggests no crews from Kern are assisting in the blaze as of now.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE) – Crews in Porterville at the scene of a massive fireplace at the city’s library.

The blaze was very first reported Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Thurman and Primary Street. The blaze is just yards absent from Porterville Fire Department.

Video clip despatched to YourCentralValley.com by Naji Abdullah shows flames and clouds of black and gray smoke coming from the home windows.

Crews from equally Porterville Fireplace Section and Tulare County Fireplace Office responded to the scene.