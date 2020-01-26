1 saved 3 missing after tugboat crash in Mississippi River

DESTREHAN – Authorities are looking for three people who disappeared in Mississippi after two tow boats collided near Destrehan.

According to the WWL, the ships crashed into each other at 5:30 a.m. near mileage marker 123 on Sunday morning. One of the ships sank to the bottom of the river and the other suffered considerable damage.

The Coast Guard sent a New Orleans Coast Guard lifeboat and a rescue helicopter from New Orleans Air Station.

One of the ship’s members was saved by a Samaritan. The search for the remaining three members is still ongoing.

One of the ships carried two barges of sulfuric acid. A barge was damaged by the collision and is said to have released an unknown amount of steam into the air. A safety zone from mileage markings 121 to 123 has been set up and traffic is blocked for ships in this area.

The coast guard is expected to hold a press conference on the incident on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The press conference will be held at St. Charles Parish Emergency Response Center in Hahnville, LA.

This is an evolving story.