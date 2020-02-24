1-taken-to-healthcare-facility-just-after-auto-fire-in-close-to-north-side-parking-garage

A female was taken to a medical center Monday just after firefighters extinguished a car or truck hearth inside a Near North Facet parking garage.

Crews responded soon after 11 a.m. to a motor vehicle fireplace in a parking garage at 10 E. Ontario St., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Fireplace in River North at Ontario and Rush. @WBBMNewsradio pic.twitter.com/1niDlzEsKU — Brandon Ison (@MrBrandonIson) February 24, 2020

The hearth was immediately extinguished and the trigger continues to be unclear, he mentioned.

Video clip posted to social media showed massive plumes of black smoke billowing from the garage.

A female was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fantastic problem for observation, Merritt mentioned. He couldn’t specify her form of damage.