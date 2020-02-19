[1-teen-killed,-an-additional-arrested-in-dorchester:-law-enforcement]

A teenager has died and another is behind bars following a taking pictures in broad daylight in Dorchester.

A male, seemingly in his late teens, died in the capturing just in advance of midday on Cameron Street, a aspect street off of Hancock Road, Suffolk District Lawyer Rachael Rollins explained to reporters.

Boston Law enforcement Commissioner Williams Gross mentioned cops did make a quick arrest in the place, cuffing a 15-12 months-outdated on the demand of unlawful possession of a firearm. Gross claimed this teenager is not at this issue is not billed in the capturing by itself.

Law enforcement say they located a 2nd gun at the scene, way too.

“Another shooting in broad daylight — we are not pleased,” Gross reported. He blamed what he called comparatively looser gun legal guidelines in neighboring states for the large amount of guns on the streets in this article, particularly in the palms of teenagers.

Neighbors mentioned shootings come about in the space from time to time, but they don’t contemplate it a dangerous neighborhood.

This killing arrives immediately after a 19-calendar year-outdated was shot to dying in Mattapan around the weekend.

Rollins reported “it’s just a tragedy.” She mentioned that this is a college getaway week, and much more packages require to be accessible for children throughout the off week to hold them out of hassle.

“We’ve been conversing — Mayor Walsh, Commissioner Gross and I — about receiving some gatherings for young children throughout school holiday week,” Rollins explained.