1 week after Kobe Bryant’s death, large crowds of mourners continue to gather at LA Live

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A week after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, crowds of mourners continued to gather at LA Live, leaving written messages, flowers, basketballs and other items to honor the lives lost.

Many have come from other parts of the country to honor and share the memories of the legendary player they have admired throughout his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

Officials at L.A. Live will begin cataloging and removing some of the items starting Sunday evening for delivery to Vanessa Bryant and her family.

‘Not Forgotten:’ LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant Before Lakers Game

“I’m just thinking of the number of hours, sitting in front of the television in 20 years, watching him play. It is an important part of your life here. He was brave, he taught you somehow to overcome the pain physical, so just a lot of lessons that can be learned, “said John Yung of West LA

Others have found the visit to the growing makeshift memorial site to be therapeutic.

“All this week, we felt like we lost a parent, a family member, but overall, we lost a hero,” said Grant Mailo, who was from Arizona.

Super Bowl teams stand on 24-yard lines for Kobe Bryant tribute

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.