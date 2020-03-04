1-year-after-diagnosis,-alex-trebek-updates-on-cancer-treatment,-overcoming-‘great-depression’

TAMPA (WFLA) — Jeopardy host Alex Trebek addressed his fans Wednesday with a one-year update on his pancreatic cancer treatment.
“I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one,” Trebek said in a social media video.
Trebek has reached the one year mark of his pancreatic cancer treatment, despite the low 18% survival rate.
The iconic game show host said the battle has not only taken a physical toll, but has also tested his psyche.
“Sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on … But that would’ve been a massive betrayal.”
A betrayal to his wife, other cancer patients that look up to him, a betrayal to his faith and God and those who have prayed for him, Trebek said.
“If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible … I’ll keep you posted.”
