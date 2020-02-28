[10-12-months-outdated-shot-by-babysitter-getting-selfies-with-a-gun]

(KPRC) A Houston, Texas teen’s bail has been set at $20,000 on Thursday following investigators claimed she unintentionally shot her 10-yr-outdated nephew even though posing for images with a gun.

The shooting was documented about four: 17 p.m. Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez explained the kid was outlined in significant issue.

Gonzalez mentioned the child’s 19-calendar year-previous aunt, Caitlyn Smith, was in the condominium with the baby. He said Smith was dealing with a pistol when she accidentally shot the kid.

“The female indicated that she retrieved that weapon to just take a photograph, and in the program of getting pictures, the gun went off and struck the youngster,” Gonzalez claimed.

Read through extra: http://little bit.ly/2w7gbWa