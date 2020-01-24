10 actors confirmed for Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series (and 5 we wish for)

No one can replace the original cast of Lord of the Rings, but the good news is that no one has to. From what we know about Amazon’s new series, the show will focus on a number of new characters and storylines that are older than the previous films. Unlike the films we’ve seen before, this new show will focus on the second era when Sauron began to come to power.

Vernon Sanders, the co-head of television at Amazon Studios, commented the cast so far as follows: “This is not the whole cast. We still have a few key roles to fill, but we were there to read the table. It. ” was great.”

Even though there are more roles to be cast, fans can’t wait to find out which actors are the next stars in their favorite series. That is why we are here to give you a first insight and to inform the few who play the main role, we would be happy to see you!

15 Confirmed: Joseph Mawle is the main opponent

About HBO

Joseph Mawle seems to be sticking to the fantasy genre as he’s the second Star of Game of Thrones to join Lord of the Rings. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Mawle will portray a new villain named Oren on the show. There has never been a character named Oren in Lord of the Rings, but Isildur’s father was Orendil, maybe he could be?

14 Confirmed: Robert Aramayo takes the lead

About Den of Geek

Robert Aramayo recently replaced Will Poulter as the main character in the series, who is said to be called Beldor. Aramayo is best known for playing a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones in season 6, along with his role alongside Amy Adams in the film Nocturnal Animals.

13 Hope Join: Benedict Cumberbatch would make an amazing Sauron

About BBC America

Benedict Cumberbatch voiced Sauron in The Hobbit. Given that this new show is going to take place when Sauron comes to power, we’d love to see Cumberbatch resume the role. He is a versatile actor with a lot of experience who played a villain in Star Trek Into Darkness.

12 Confirmed: Morfydd Clark is the new Galadriel

About NDTV gadgets

Morfydd Clark’s casting on the show is our first indication that this new show doesn’t completely ignore the characters we know. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Clark was cast as Galadriel, previously played by Cate Blanchett. If you’re not familiar with the actress, she most recently starred in Crawl and His Dark Materials.

11 Confirmed: Markella Kavenagh is a new character named Tyra

About TVOvermind

Markella Kavenagh was the first actress in the Amazon Lord of the Rings, which must mean that her character will be important. So far we only know that she portrays Tyra, a name that we have never heard of in any of the films or books. Maybe she is the main actress?

10 Hope Join: We would like to see Orlando Bloom Cameo

Over time

Orlando Bloom is unlikely to resume his role as Legolas since the character was born in the third year of life, while the new show will take place in the second year of life. But that doesn’t mean we can’t see Bloom Cameo as a different character! Bloom is already working with Amazon on Carnival Row, so it only makes sense.

9 Confirmed: Daniel Weyman could pull Elrond completely

About headshots

Although Daniel Weyman’s character has no name yet, we believe that he fits Elrond perfectly. Since they have already cast a young Galadriel, they definitely seem to touch the story of the one ring. Elrond and Galadriel’s story are both linked to the one ring, so Elrond must be part of the cast at some point.

8 Confirmed: We can definitely see Dylan Smith as a hobbit

About IMDb

If you’ve seen I Am The Night, Maze Runner: Death Cure, or Into The Badlands, you may recognize Dylan Smith. His role has not yet been released, but he has the endearing look that reminds everyone of hobbits, but also the unkempt look that is common with dwarves, so we know he fits.

7 Hope Join: Hayley Atwell would be a perfect aredhel

About IMDb

Aredhel was known as “The White Lady of Ñordor” and Galadriel’s cousin in the Silmarillion. Her character wasn’t seen in any of the films, but based on her character’s description of “dark hair and pale skin” we think Hayley Atwell would go perfectly with it!

6 Confirmed: Nazanin Boniadi is excited to start the adventure

About decision makers

Nazanin Boniadi is best known for her roles in Scandal, How I Met Your Mother and for the role alongside Charlize Theron in Bombshell. Boniadi confirmed her role when she shared on social media: “It is an honor to explore Tolkien with an incredible group of actors, writers and storytellers. Let the adventures begin.”

See also: Lord of the Rings: 20 action points that the films have completely forgotten (but the fans didn’t)

5 Confirmed: Ismael Cruz Córdova set off from the Mandalorian

Over the side parts

Ismael Cruz Córdova is a new upcoming actor who was last seen as Qin in The Mandalorian. In addition to Gina Rodriguez, he also played in Ray Donavon and Miss Bala. Here’s a fun fact: As a Puerto Rican, Cordova will be the first Latino actor to ever take part in an adaptation of Lord of the Rings. We can’t wait to see what he brings to the show!

4 Hope Join: Tom Mison already looks like the young Isildur

About comic

Isildur’s character was incredibly relevant in the second age, so it’s hard to imagine that he won’t be part of the series. If you’re going to cast the character, Tom Mison from Sleepy Hollow and HBO’s Watchmen are our first choice. His resemblance to Harry Sinclair, who portrayed Isildur in LotR, is scary.

3 Confirmed: Ema Horvath turns from horror to fantasy

About IMDb

Ema Horvath is known for playing in the horror films Like. Divide. Consequences. and The Gallows Act II. We’re not yet sure who Horvath will portray, but according to the deadline, she will be one of the main roles in the show. We are happy that Horvath leaves her horror roots behind and we can’t wait to see her on the show!

See also: Lord of the Rings: 20 storylines We are glad that we were not in the cinema

2 Confirmed: Tom Budge hopes to please fans

About the Wall of Celebrities

Tom Budge is an Australian actor known for his roles in Larry Crowne and The Pacific. Budge shared his thoughts on the casting on his social media page and thanked all Tolkien / LOTR fans, authorities and philosophers for their extremely generous and friendly requests for support. I am really grateful for this experience and hope to satisfy (and hopefully exceed!) Your expectations. “

1 Hope Join: Austin Butler could play a young Celeborn

About Collider

Celeborn is another character in the second year of life, and who could play him better than the already blonde Austin Butler? Just like Marton Csokas, who played the character in LotR, Butler has thoughtful eyes that match the character. To make things even better, he even has experience playing an elf from his role in The Shannara Chronicles.

Next topic: Lord of the Rings: All important characters from the weakest to the most powerful, officially rated

Next

20 photos of Millie Bobby Brown’s development since season 1 of Stranger Things

