10 actors who were fired for surprising reasons (and 5 who deserved it)

You’d think if an actor or actress got a role in a movie or TV show, he or she is now guaranteed a permanent job with regular paychecks. But things don’t always go that way.

It turns out that Hollywood stars like us can all be fired if their boss isn’t happy with their performance or if they behave badly and cause too much drama. In some cases, after half the filming, the director will find that the star chosen is not really suitable for the role. Damn, sometimes they’re even fired for some reason just to get rid of them. Even after the end of production, they are not sure of losing their jobs.

Let’s take a closer look at some actors and actresses who were released for surprising reasons … and some who deserved and totally expected it.

14 Deserved: Thomas Gibson was fired from criminal heads for kicking a director

About people

Thomas Gibson was fired from Criminal Minds after eleven seasons in the series after the star reportedly kicked a director. People think Gibson has his own version of events. The star said in part: “He came into this room and came up to me. When he passed me, my foot came up and patted him on the leg. “

13 Surprising: Julianne Moore was released because she wanted to wear a prosthetic nose. Can you ever forgive me

About the pioneer

Sometimes the actor and the director have different ideas about the direction in which they want to turn the film. As was the case with Julianne Moore and the director of Can You Ever Forgive Me, Nicole Holofcener. According to Daily Mail, actor Richard E. Grant announced that Moore was forced to leave the project because she wanted to wear a fatsuit and an artificial nose to embody the character.

12 Surprising: Ryan Gosling was fired from the nice bones for gaining 60 pounds

Over 4 plebs

This is incredibly tragic. Ryan Gosling was originally cast as Jack Salmon in The Lovely Bones, a role he later lost to Mark Wahlberg due to a 60 pound weight gain. Gosling told The Hollywood Reporter in part: “We had a different idea of ​​what the character should look like. I really thought he should be 210 pounds.”

11 Deserved: Isaiah Washington was released by Grey’s Anatomy for allegedly using a homophobic bow on the set

About USA Today

After three seasons in Grey’s Anatomy, Isaiah Washington was booted from the show for using a homophobic slur on the set. And if that wasn’t bad enough, the star repeated the word during a backstage interview at the Golden Globes. One can say with certainty that Washington got what it deserved

10 Surprising: Colin Firth was released from Paddington because he sounded too pretty

About Pop Sugar

We love Colin Firth and are not ashamed to admit that we would see any film he starred in. It turns out that we’re not the only ones who think Firth is dreamy – the star was fired from Paddington because he was too pretty. According to EW, director Paul King said: “Paddington doesn’t have the voice of a very handsome older man who has the most beautiful voice on the planet.”

9 Deserved: Charlie Sheen was fired by two and a half men for his unpredictable behavior

About biography

Charlie Sheen was fired from the successful sitcom Two And A Half Men after failing to continue a drug rehabilitation program and controlling his unpredictable behavior. According to People, Sheen’s lawyer described his client’s belief as absurd and ridiculous. We have to say that the former Two And A Half Men Star had it all.

8 Surprising: Stuart Townsend was released by the Lord of the Rings because he was too young

Via Pinterest

Stuart Townsend was supposed to play Aragorn in the film trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”, but was fired a day before shooting began. Townsend said in part about the matter: “The director wanted me and then apparently thought better about it because he really wanted someone 20 years older than me and totally different.”

7 Surprising: Suzanne Somers was fired from Three’s Company because she asked for the same salary for her co-star

Via the New York Post

After three seasons on the successful TV show Three’s Company, Suzanne Somers was cheered for asking for the same salary for her co-star John Ritter. The star recalls the incident and told The Hollywood Reporter: “It wasn’t fair to be fired for a raise, but I landed on my feet and did well.”

6 Deserves it: Shannen Doherty was fired from 90210 for her bad girl behavior

About fandom

Soap operas are known for their captivating storylines and catfights – which is why they are very popular. Beverly Hills 20210 did not disappoint. There was also an off-screen drama and that’s why Shannen Doherty grabbed the shoe from the show. Doherty reportedly got into a fist fight with co-star Jennie Garth.

5 Surprising: Nicollette Sheridan was released by desperate housewives because of an alleged incident that was hit on the head

About people

Wear this under “he said she said.” After Nicollette Sheridan fired after fighting with Desperate Housewives’ show artist Marc Cherry, the star claimed that Cherry hit her in the face and fired her, but Cherry claimed he typed in a scene while playing because of her unprofessional behavior ,

4 Surprising: Jessica Biel was released from Heaven 7 because she was too rebellious

About Pop Sugar

Jessica Biel used to play Mary Camden on Heaven 7, but was fired for her rebellious actions, which included a rapid photo shoot with Gear Magazine and hair cutting and bleaching without the approval of the producers. And we all know that nothing says rebellion like a rapid photo shoot and a bottle of hair dye.

3 Deserved: Megan Fox was dismissed from Transformers for calling the director a nightmare

About Supers Bio

It’s no surprise that Megan Fox was released from the Transformers franchise, considering that the star made surprising comments about the film’s director, Michael Bay. In an interview with Wonderland magazine, the star said in part: “He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this crazy, notorious mad call. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets and he is.”

2 Surprising: Empire star Jussie Smollett was released for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself

Via Pinterest

Jussie Smollett played fans’ favorite Jamal Lyon on Empire for five seasons before being accused of committing a hate crime against himself. The Chicago prosecutor dropped all 16 misconduct charges against the star, but the damage was already done.

1 Surprising: Lori Loughlin was written off when she calls her heart after participating in a college approval scandal

About In Style

Actress Lori Loughlin was released from When Calls The Heart after news of her involvement in a college admissions scandal broke out. Loughlin and her husband have been accused of paying $ 500,000 to ensure that their daughters are admitted to the University of Southern California. Yikes, being involved in a crime of this magnitude is a sure way to get yourself fired.

Sources: TheNewzealandHerald.com, MarieClaire.com, People.com

Next

20 things even the biggest fans don’t know about Gilmore Girls

