10 actresses who leave the film industry after having children (and 5 actors)

For these actors and actresses, the production of films and television programs had to be pushed into the background because starting a family was a top priority. Once a person has children, they find that their life is entirely about the child moving forward. Those of us out here who don’t have children can never fully understand the concept, but anyone who has a child can relate to the feeling. Having a child is a special experience because it is a bond, a connection and a feeling of love that is indescribable!

For this reason, it comes as no surprise to us that these actors wanted to put their time as parents above their time in a movie or television. These actors and actresses knew that they could take a break from acting to raise their children and return to acting whenever they felt like it. Many of these celebrities chose it.

15 Demi Moore wanted to focus on parenting

Demi Moore is an incredible actress and before she became pregnant with her first child, she was the star of many films! She is one of those young actresses that Hollywood has taken by storm. She had children and stepped out of the spotlight. After her children got older, she returned to acting.

14 Robin Wright wanted to focus on parenting

Robin Wright is a great actress who took a break from acting after she started having children. Their children are called Dillon Francis Penn and Hopper Jack Penn. One of Robin Wright’s most famous television shows is called House of Cards. We are pretty much everyone has heard of it!

13 Elizabeth Hurley wanted to focus on parenting

Elizabeth Hurley took a step back from acting to focus on parenting because she wanted to be the absolute best mother ever. Her son’s name is Damian Hurley. The fact that she decided to sacrifice time as an actress to be the best possible mother is a huge victim of love!

12 Rick Moranis wanted to focus on parenting

Rick Moranis is the actor we saw in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids in 1989. When his daughter Rachel Moranis was born, he knew he wanted to take a break from acting to become a father and give her the attention she needed. What a great move!

11 Halle Berry wanted to focus on parenting

Halle Berry is an award-winning actress who has decided to take a break from acting to take care of her children. Her awards include the Oscar for Best Actress, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Achievement of an Actress in a Leading Role and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Film.

10 Candace Cameron Bure wanted to focus on parenting

As a child, Candace Cameron Bure played the main role in Full House. When she got older, she took a break from acting to focus on motherhood. After her children got a little older, she repeated her role at Fuller House as DJ Tanner! It was great to see her as an adult.

9 Bruce Willis wanted to focus on parenting

Bruce Willis is one of the greatest actors of all time. When his daughters were born, just like his wife Demi Moore, he decided to step back. His children are Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Evelyn Penn Willis, Scout Willis and Mabel Ray Willis.

8 Kellie Shanynge Jackson wanted to focus on parenting

Kellie Shanynge Jackson is an actress we may recognize from the Family Matters show, which aired between 1989 and 1988. She paused from acting to focus on her two children, which many famous actors and actresses might hesitate to do!

7 Vera Farmiga wanted to focus on parenting

Vera Farmiga decided to concentrate on becoming a mother. Like every parent, she knows that being a parent is one of the greatest and most exciting experiences ever. Some of the films in which we could recognize them are from The Conjuring, Annabelle Comes Home, Orphan and The Nun. She is the queen of horror films.

6 Cary Grant wanted to focus on parenting

Cary Grant is an actor who was mainly famous in the 40s to 50s. He died in the 80s, but was a big movie star during his lifetime. When his daughter, Jennifer Grant, was born, he decided to take a break when it came to making films to focus on fatherhood.

5 Debra Winger wanted to focus on parenting

Debra Winger is an actress most people know from movies like An Officer & a Gentleman, The Sheltering Sky and Terms of Endearment. When she had two children, she knew that it would be wise to take a break from acting to raise her children. You made a wise decision!

4 Lisa Bonet wanted to focus on parenting

Lisa Bonet is an incredible woman. She is one of those actresses who is easy to spot on the street because she has such beautiful facial features. She is also one of the actresses who decided it would be wise to take a break from acting to raise her children.

3 Dave Chapelle wanted to focus on parenting

Dave Chapelle is a fun actor and comedian. He took a step back from Hollywood life and began to focus on his family away from Los Angeles. We have nothing but respect for his decision to do so! If you want to concentrate on your family before your career, you do it right!

2 Julia Roberts wanted to focus on parenting

Julia Roberts is also known as America’s favorite. She has received numerous awards, including the Oscar for Best Actress, the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Cinema Drama and the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She retired from acting to become a mother. Temporarily, of course.

1 Michael Schoeffling wanted to focus on parenting

Last but not least, we have Michael Schoeffling. He was a great actor from the late 80s and early 90s! One of the biggest films he starred in was 1984 with 16 Candles and none other than Molly Ringwald. When he started having children, he decided that it was best for him to focus on fatherhood rather than focusing on filmmaking.

