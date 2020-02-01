10 advertising insights from Facebook’s call for profits

This week, Facebook announced full-year sales for last year – here’s a look at some of the key insights related to advertising numbers.

Facebook’s growth = recession in the advertising market

Total annual sales for 2019 were $ 71 billion with an impressive 27% growth rate. eMarketer reports that the global digital advertising market is only growing by 15%. This means you’re in a declining market if your company isn’t called Facebook. I expect Facebook to exceed $ 87 billion in 2020 and $ 104 billion in 2021.

Consumers spend more time with Facebook, not less

Facebook saw a 35% increase in ad impressions, while user growth only increased 8%. You already have the maximum ad density (all four posts), which means only one thing: people spend more time on feeds. Despite the occasional comment on “I’m no longer using Facebook”, competition from apps like TikTok and Snapchat, and any concerns that users may have about privacy, mental health, and lost productivity, consumers spend more time with Facebook services, not less.

A perfect storm affects the effectiveness of ad targeting

There are three privacy trends that are triggering a perfect storm that will surely reduce the ad targeting signals available on Facebook in the first quarter. The first is regulatory with GDPR, CCPA and more. The second are the changes that mobile browsers have announced (e.g. cookies). And third, what I think is the most important thing is OFA (Off-Facebook-Activity). This was conveniently introduced in January (after the fourth quarter and the holiday season) and enables over 2 billion Facebook users to see what Facebook knows about their activities on the web. Its scary. Even I was surprised to see how much of my browsing history Facebook had. With one click, I removed everything and turned OFA off to prevent Facebook from collecting any of my web data in the future (you’ll want to do the same, especially for your kids).

Facebook’s growth will come from small businesses

There are 140 million companies using Facebook’s free tools, and they said 8 million of them are now advertising. Mark said: “We attach great importance to enabling individuals in small businesses to access the same tools that only larger companies have previously had access to.” When asked about the upcoming changes, there was even a hint of empathy at Mark In Regarding ad targeting signals, “we believe many of the concerns we have about some potential ecosystem changes will disproportionately affect the ability of small businesses to compete with larger businesses.”

Big brands that slow down spending on Facebook

There wasn’t much love for big Mark or Sheryl advertisers. When asked about large and small advertisers, Facebook’s CFO said: “We have seen our business diversify more, so our largest advertisers have grown more slowly than the next.” Mark also didn’t seem interested in solving problems for big brands: “Larger companies will find ways to sell their stuff and measure the effectiveness of their ads and all of that.”

Are Ads on Facebook Really Cheaper?

Facebook saw a 5% drop in ad prices due to growth in the Asia Pacific region. 42% of Facebook users are now in the Asia-Pacific region, while the region accounts for only 24% of their sales. The ARPU in the Asia-Pacific region is 12 times lower than in the USA and Canada. Anecdotes show that ad prices continue to rise in the United States, Canada and Europe.

The acceptance of stories by advertisers doubles in one year

4 million customers are currently using stories, a growth of 100% compared to the previous year. Stories ads are cheaper (probably because visibility is poor, have you ever seen an entire stories ad? Probably not because they can be skipped). CFO Dave Wehner commented, “CPMs still have a significant discount on news feeds.” Advertisers flock here because they are cheap.

What is the future of videos on Facebook?

The video was hardly mentioned. Sheryl was more excited to talk about Instagram Explore than Facebook Watch. Mark commented, “What we also found was that just consuming a lot of videos in News Feed displaced some of the social interactions and connected with people.” Brands know that the visibility of their videos in the news feed is pretty poor, and I suspect Facebook is now getting this feedback.

Facebook is finally in full swing

There was a lot of excitement and focus on trading, shopping and payments. Why? It’s not because Facebook plans to cut transactions. I think that’s because they can be a complete solution for businesses, especially small ones. Is there a better way to demonstrate advertising ROI than to link advertising directly to sales by facilitating the transaction? With the beginning of a new decade that focuses on data protection, Facebook wants to manage end-to-end customer discovery and checkout for businesses within its platform, rather than relying on web content allocation.

Messaging ads are the children of stories

First, there were news feeds that triggered Facebook’s first wave of advertising growth. Now we are clearly in the era of stories that will drive the next wave of their growth. Messaging ads are the third wave and will become the next story-style growth engine. Specifically, click-to-messaging ads that encourage consumers to start a conversation with a company. Sheryl shared anecdotes about how these newer ad formats promote qualified leads for small businesses. While stories are top and middle funnel ads, messaging ads are clearly their bottom funnel siblings.

Kunal Gupta is the managing director of Polar