10 arrests, more than $ 300,000 in marijuana products seized from busts at Bakersfield dispensary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it made 10 arrests, confiscated more than $ 300,000 worth of marijuana and two weapons in multiple searches Friday at Bakersfield dispensaries.

The KCSO stated that investigators from its narcotics unit have served search warrants at dispensaries in Budville, Superior Meds, Bombay and BMC:

Officials said they seized the following items at these clinics:

46.4 pounds of processed marijuana, with an estimated market value of $ 210,656

3,066 grams of marijuana concentrates, with an estimated market value of $ 91,995

583 packages of edible products, with an estimated market value of $ 11,660

$ 11,511 in cash

A Glock 23 firearm and a stun gun.

The officials did not specify which items were seized in the four clinics.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 10 unidentified people were arrested for the crime and registered in the Central Receiving Facility.