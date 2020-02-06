10 best black metal live shows of the years 2010

Emerging British black metallers Master’s Call reigned at the Bloodstock Open Air last year, brought their satanic sounds to the New Blood stage and captured the crowd with their clearly Watain-shaped tones and the intoxicating smell of burning incense (hell) much more pleasant than the scent that Sweden is famous for – rotten animal blood).

“It was a great experience to perform at the biggest metal festival in the UK and one that will stay in our memory for a long time. Closing the New Blood Stage on Saturday was an incredible honor, and the reception we received was a lot beyond what we thought! “the band explains.

“Certainly, we had many months of preparation, anticipation, blood and sweat prior to the day, with various setbacks in the band that could have hindered the delivery of our set as we wanted to deliver – but in the end it all came together with the Bloodstock crew is so great that we feel at ease with their professionalism and organization.

“For us, this show was a celebration and summary of the first chapter of Master’s Call, with our debut EP released earlier in the year. Announcements regarding the next chapter will come in the new year if we continue to work new material. “

Well, the guys have delivered on the promise of new material and will premiere their new video, properly filmed on BOA 2019, for song The Spire Cranes from their debut EP Morbid Black Trinity below:

To celebrate their great video, we received Master’s Call to tell us their very favorite black metal performances of the 2010 (in chronological order), and the boys gave us a list of ten performances that prove that black metal did not end with the Millennium – the genre is very alive and has triggered quite a bit of satanic storm in the last ten years.

Immortal – Bloodstock Open Air 2011

“At their first gig in the UK for a few years after a break, black metal brought Norse Gods, Immortal, a headlining on Bloodstock’s main stage.

“With an appropriate full moon in the sky, they rushed out, pyro burning, opening with post-reformation track All Shall Fall, before diving right into their back catalog. Immortal played with precision and malice and spread a shiver across the main stage with frost bitten riffs and cold stage lighting.

“Frontman Abbath was in great shape, ordered the crowd as if he were leading thousands into the battle while simultaneously giving Lemmy-like rock ‘n’ roll attitude. With an encore of Beyond the North Waves and The Sun No Longer Rises they brought a great set for an epic, fiery end.

“It was great to finally see a band that we hold so high at this level, and although this version of Immortal no longer exists today, the memory of this will last a long time.

Watain – Bloodstock Open Air 2012

“With red skies of a setting sun, Bloodstock’s main stage was engulfed in an appropriately creepy atmosphere before even a note was played. After opening with Malfeitor, Watain’s frontman Erik looked to the horizon and shouted:” We are Watain and we have come to bring the sun sets … this is sworn in by the dark! ”

“A truly perfect and swirling moment that always stays with us. While the setting sun literally brought darkness over Bloodstock, the fire and flames on stage became brighter – further emphasizing the aggressive, tight and thunderous performance of songs like Stellarvore before it led us in the waters of Ain for an epic final.

“In this night of awesome black metal worship, Watain showed us that this genre not only has to live in the underground, it can also devour the biggest stages.”

Tsjuder – Party San Open Air 2013

“For a while it seemed like seeing Tsjuder would never happen, because they broke up in 2006 and have never played on our British coast. As a band responsible for part of our journey deeper into the black metal- cosmos with releases such as Desert Northern This was a disappointing prospect.

“But a few years later, they reformed and then got the opportunity to finally see them live at Party San in Germany. And it was worth the wait, a really sizzling set of songs that took place perfectly in the open air while maintaining the atmosphere that was received from Mention. “

Keizer – Bloodstock Open Air 2014

“In 2014, Norwegian black metal tyrants returned to the UK for the first time since 2006 to headline Bloodstock’s main stage, with only their debut album In The Nightside Eclipse as a whole. For a black metal band playing the lead phase of a British open air festival, it certainly speaks volumes about their level of influence.

“And they have lived up to the hype – flawlessly performing their 1994 album with the improved clarity and punch of the huge live setting. It was certainly a spectacle. And to top it all off, they end with a tribute to the makers of black metal itself in the form of Bathory’s A Fine Day To Die! “

Taake – Covenant Festival II 2016

“As the hour approached for Taake’s very first appearance in Vancouver, the bloodthirsty crowd’s hopes for this long-awaited set were terribly high. With an explosive and relentless start, the mood, with the controversial frontman and mastermind, Cough, entered the stage with the fierce and demonic possessed presence for which he has a reputation.

“This is someone you don’t want to mess with, who was tested by a crowd surfer’s unfortunate attempt to invade the small stage, resulting in beating Cough with the microphone stand. While literally shedding blood, the things were turbulent in the crowd before Taake continued their set, but the chaos and violence only served to magnify the madness of a memorable show. “

Nifelheim – The Underworld 2017

“Although you may think that Swedish legends Nifelheim seem utterly ridiculous, armored in their heavy pointed leather stage gear complete with codpieces and black eye makeup, this is a band that clearly gives no fuck. Despite the particularly hot summer day, there is no reluctance of the band or the fans.

“With the sweat flowing from the balding head of front man Hellbutcher, just like his twin brother Tyrant on bass, this band played with the most passionate, raw rock ‘n’ roll attitude you will ever see of any band.

“With set highlights including one of our favorites, Storm Of The Reaper and the closing with The Bestial Avenger, all delivered with maximum fire, it was really a bar-raising experience.

“Nifelheim played with more intensity than most younger bands in their prime ever could and simply taught us on how to deliver a live performance.”

Belphegor – The Dome 2017

“The Austrian blackened death group Belphegor had just released their 11th album, the excellent Toten ritual and they stopped in the UK during their supportive tour, so that had to happen of course.

“Although we have seen Belphegor before and know what we can expect from a band that is so firmly cemented in the extreme metal scene, it still caught us astonished when it all started so perfectly tight with an unmistakably gigantic wall of sound that immediately hit you the chest.

“With songs such as the chuggy Conjuring The Dead that sound so special, it was hard not to hit the groove. In combination with an appropriate entrained stage aesthetic of blood, inverted crosses, corpse paint, different skulls and bones, this was a night of serious, heavy death and magic. “

Mgla – The Netherlands Deathfest IV 2019

“This was a long-awaited show because they were somehow missed when they were playing in the UK. In Tilburg, the feeling seemed shared because you could feel the intensity that had gathered before the band even entered the stage.

“Mgla showed all weapons with an energetic set, half of which were songs from the album Exercises In Futility, but with a decent mix of their older material. It was a fairly brightly lit show, certainly unusual for a black metal band, and their sound was just as great as their performance.

“The air was definitely buzzing during their set and you could feel the energy flowing out of the stage and rippling through the crowd. It was a great, powerful representation of atmosphere and brutality that met expectations.”

Carpathian Forest – Incineration Festival 2019

“These Norwegian legends always deliver the ugly and this night was no exception. Because it is rare to see them perform on our coast, the London Electric Ballroom stage was mostly full of a hungry horde who wanted to see this exclusive British performance.

“In fact, it was so full that many people who flocked from the other two stages of the festival were rejected! After seeing them only at festivals before, seeing their brand of punk-like black metal in an indoor environment was like that intense as expected.

“They have delivered their catchy black ‘n’ roll riffs with their intense visuals that capture everything this band is about. And with the addition of Niklas Kvarforth from Shining who participated in ‘Mask of the Slave’ it was a show to to remember.”

Cradle Of Filth – London Palladium 2019

“When Cradle Of Filth announced during their Bloodstock Festival 2019 set that their 1998 album Cruelty and the Beast would be played entirely in a later year at a special London Palladium event, we knew this was an album that could not be missed .

“Cradle certainly gets their share of haters, but Cruelty is a very important album for us, and is unmistakably a masterpiece. Although it was not the original line-up that recorded the album, they performed it flawlessly and with high energy.

“It was really a unique sight to watch. One of our favorite black metal albums that is played live, with all the pyros and the show in a theater in the West End. Such a location is not likely to get a lot of people shouting Jesus is a cunt ! during a performance! “

