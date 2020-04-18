10 best S&P 500 titles this week: buy or sell?

This week ended on a positive note when Gilead Sciences released promising news that COVID-19 treatment may be on the way. Apple is also rethinking its future plans for its iPhone after Jony Ive’s departure. Amazon is also trying

Here are the best titles of the S&P 500 this week, next Friday.

1. Advanced Micro Devices AMD | + 16.99% | Closing price $ 56.60

TheStreet Quant Ratings classifies AMD as a Buy with a rating of B.

2. Amazon AMZN | + 16.26% | Closing price $ 2,375

Quant ratings from TheStreet rate Amazon as a purchase with a B rating.

3. Incyte INCY | + 15.29% | Closing price $ 100.00

Quantum ratings from TheStreet rate Incyte as Hold with a C + rating score.

4. Gilead Sciences GILD | + 14.26% | Closing price $ 83.99

TheStreet Quant Ratings classifies Gilead as a Buy with a rating of B.

5. Netflix NFLX | + 14.09% | Closing price $ 422.96

TheStreet Quant Ratings classifies Netflix as a Buy with a B- rating score.

5. Synopsys SNPS | + 13.47% | Closing price $ 154.98

TheStreet Quant Ratings classifies Synopsys as a Buy with a B + score.



Abbott Laboratories ABT | + 11.59% | Closing price $ 96.01

TheStreet Quant Ratings classifies Abbott Labs as a Buy with a B rating score.

7. Advance Auto Parts AAP | + 11.23% | Closing price $ 118.86

Quant ratings from TheStreet evaluate advanced auto parts as a suspension with a C rating score.

8. Nvidia NVDA | Increase + 11.17% | Closing price $ 292.32

TheStreet Quant Ratings classifies Nvidia as a Buy with a rating of B.

9. Wynn Resorts WYNN | + 11.05% | Closing price $ 78.46

TheStreet Quant Ratings classifies Wynn as Hold with a rating of C.

10. Cabot Oil & Gas COG | + 11.02% | Closing price $ 20.96

TheStreet Quant Ratings classifies Cabot Oil as a Buy with a rating of B-.

NOTE: Recently, the quantitative analysis of TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively assessed these securities based on the risk-adjusted total return perspective over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on a particular day’s news, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer’s vision or that of the author of this article.

