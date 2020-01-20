10 brand new sports cars that are worth every penny (and 10 that keep your distance)

There is no question that we car enthusiasts love sports cars. This is due to the fact that they offer both the best styles and the fastest speeds. This is one of the main reasons why so many manufacturers continue to launch new vehicles of this type. However, it is important to note that not all of them are worth buying, as some end up with a number of problems. Because these types of cars are usually expensive, knowing which ones are worth buying is very important.

With all that has been said so far, we’re going to look at 10 brand new sports cars worth every penny, and 10 more to stay away from them. These cars will come from different manufacturers as this shows the plethora of options we can choose from. We don’t want to discredit brands, we want to hold them accountable for their bad vehicles. Ultimately, we all deserve an excellent sports car in our workshops.

Now let’s start!

20 worth every penny: 2020 Chevrolet Camaro

The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro is sure to do a fantastic job after the success of its legendary series. This is due to the fact that the handling and speed of the vehicle are fun and that it is not very expensive ($ 25,000 MSRP). For this reason, it is advisable to add this wonderful car to your collection if it is financially possible.

19 Worth every penny: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GT-Class

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GT-Class is honestly the best car that comes from this manufacturer this year. Obviously, it has a lot of speed, but what helps it even more is the fact that it also offers very strong security features. These cars start at a high price of $ 99,950, but it’s a wonderful car that you have to own.

18 worth every penny: 2020 Porsche 911

It would be a fantastic idea to buy a 2020 Porsche 911. This vehicle is really one of the best you can buy on the primary market as it is an icon and not much changes. It still has great handling, great design, and it’s quick. The manufacturer should be fairly happy with the results of this car.

17 worth every penny: 2020 Lexus LC

The 2020 Lexus LC is definitely a vehicle that would be pretty smart to buy today. According to caranddriver.com, this vehicle is extremely strong in its overall structure. This is due to the fact that it was clearly built with a high level of care. This will take a long time.

16 Worth every penny: 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is one of the top cars on the primary market today. It is definitely safe to own a car because it works very smoothly and is very fast. It would definitely be a great car to show your friends how nice it is, even though it starts at $ 67,150.

15 worth every penny: 2020 BMW i8

The 2020 BMW i8 is certainly a car that is a great option this year to expand your garage. This is due to the fact that it is not only very fast, but also has a very strong structure and is a plug-in hybrid. Ultimately, this is a prime example of why this manufacturer continues to be successful. It’s very expensive, but worth it at $ 147,500.

14 worth every penny: 2020 Acura NSX

The 2020 Acura NSX with 573 hp from the V6 engine is currently one of the most powerful cars on the primary market. It costs $ 157,500, but it is difficult to find a vehicle with the same performance. This should certainly attract a lot of buyers at the end of the day as it is really special.

13 worth every penny: 2020 Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra 2020 is definitely a vehicle that people have been waiting for to make a comeback. The handling is hard to beat and offers the drivers a strong feeling of safety. The manufacturer will definitely be selling a lot with this car, so you should be fairly satisfied with its overall performance.

Worth every penny: 2020 Nissan GT-R

The 2020 Nissan GT-R is another great super sports car that starts at just over $ 113,000. This is appropriate considering how good and how fast the car is. It has a strong level of performance luxury. This is nice to look at because this vehicle gets a lot of attention.

11 worth every penny: 2020 Audi R8

To round off the good sports cars of this year of release, let’s take a look at the Audi R8 2020. Some people currently think it’s the top car, which is understandable given its 611 horsepower. Not only is it one of the fastest cars on the market, it also offers a high level of reliability, even though it’s one of the most expensive cars on the list at $ 169,900.

10 Stay away from: 2020 BMW Z4

The 2020 BMW Z4 is definitely a car that looks very good. This will attract buyers, as will the popular name in front of the model. However, according to cars.com, this vehicle suffered a little engine damage early on. It may be best to stay away from this for this reason.

9 Stay away from: 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2020 will definitely be a car that arouses great interest. It comes from a strong series that has had great success in recent years. However, this version had a lot of suspension problems early on. Therefore, it is not worth buying anything at the moment.

8 Avoid: 2020 Subaru GT

The 2020 Subaru BRZ just doesn’t make sense at the end of the day. It is shocking that the manufacturer would even publish it, as it took significantly more time to develop, according to usnews.com. As a result, there are a lot of structural problems that could be avoided.

7 Stay away from: 2020 Volkswagen Golt GTI

The Volkswagen Golf GTI 2020 is already receiving great criticism from enthusiasts. This is because the handling is really not that great. This makes it a bad choice for those who live in harsh weather conditions, and it must be avoided at all costs.

6 Stay away from: 2020 Fiat 124 Spider

The 2020 Fiat 124 Spider is a sports car that frankly shouldn’t be bought today. According to cars.com, although it looks very nice, it was simply built too poorly. This has made it prone to have big problems already, which is a bad sign for this car in the long run.

5 Stay away from: 2020 Jaguar F-Type

The 2020 Jaguar F-Type would definitely have been a great car had the manufacturer spent more time perfecting it. Instead, they opted for a quick release, which turned out to be a disaster. As a new model, this vehicle had ongoing problems with the engine and steering.

4 Stay away from: 2020 Toyota 86

The 2020 Toyota 86 is a vehicle that the manufacturer will soon regret. This vehicle already has handling problems, which makes driving a bit dangerous, frankly. It is disappointing as there are many people looking forward to this release.

3 Avoid: 2020 Dodge Challenger

The 2020 Dodge Challenger honestly does such a bad job compared to the rest of its series. According to cars.com, it’s pretty obvious that this car has a very faulty engine. There are already overheating issues, and this makes the future of this car a bit dangerous. So avoid it at all costs.

2 Avoid: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette lacks the quality you would expect from it. According to cars.com, the performance is rather poor compared to previous years. This definitely makes it a bit overpriced at the end of the day as it makes driving far less entertaining. The purchase is simply not worth it.

1 Avoid: 2020 Hyundai Veloster

At the end of this list, let’s look at the 2020 Hyundai Veloster. This vehicle is on the way to becoming a lemon. It has had a plethora of problems with its engine and transmission. This has had a huge impact on handling, so it just doesn’t make sense to buy it.

